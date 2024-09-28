Hasan Nasrallah - the terror chief who guided Hezbollah to become world's 'most powerful non-state actor'

Hasan Nasrallah, the chief of Hezbollah, was killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a targeted strike in Beirut
Nasrallah led Hezbollah since 1992, transforming it into a powerful political-military entity with strong ties to Iran
Under his leadership, Hezbollah significantly increased its military capabilities, boasting over 150,000 rockets and missiles
The group was recognized as the world's most powerful non-state actor, engaging in numerous terror attacks against Israel and Western targets
Nasrallah was responsible for many attacks, including the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and the October 2023 attacks on Israel
Hezbollah's military strength includes air defense systems, precision-guided missiles, and unmanned aircraft systems
The US and Israel viewed Nasrallah as operating with relative impunity, working closely with Iranian officials to support militants in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen
Hezbollah has been condemned globally and designated as a terrorist organization by multiple countries and international bodies
The IDF's operation to eliminate Nasrallah, called "New Order," was meticulously planned and executed with precise intelligence
Nasrallah's actions have been criticized for destabilizing the region and prolonging conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen
