Ramgarh: At least four people, including three school children, tragically lost their lives, and eight others were injured in a tragic road accident near Tirla Chowk in the Gola police station area of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when a truck loaded with potatoes overturned and fell on an auto-rickshaw carrying students of the Goodwill Mission School. The children, aged between five and eight years, were buried under the truck.

Despite the efforts of passers-by, who rushed to the scene to rescue them, three children and the auto driver died on the spot. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police and administrative officials have arrived at the scene to manage the situation and investigate the incident. Distraught family members and locals gathered at the accident site, mourning the loss of young lives. A roadblock was staged by the residents, leading to a long traffic jam in the area. Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi also visited the site to address the concerns of the grieving families.

The state government had ordered all schools -- government and private -- to remain shut until January 13 due to a severe cold wave. However, Goodwill Mission School defied this directive and remained open. Local people and parents are holding the school management responsible for the tragedy. Administrative officials on-site said that appropriate action would be taken against the school for violating the government order.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, and authorities are conducting a manhunt to apprehend him. This tragic incident has left the community shaken, with calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures and government directives to prevent such mishaps in the future.

(IANS)