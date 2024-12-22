Leh: The Ladakhi shepherd, Tashi Namgyal, who played a crucial role in alerting the Indian Army about Pakistani intrusion in the Kargil sector in 1999, was given a hero’s farewell at his funeral on Sunday.

The Fire & Fury Corps of the Army said on X, “Final Farewell To A Hero - Shree Tashi Namgyal Fire and Fury Corps extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Tashi Namgyal - The first informant of Kargil intrusion leading to the War. Immediate assistance has been provided to the family and continued support assured. Shree Tashi Namgyal is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. Army shall remain indebted to his contribution to the Nation and his selfless sacrifice shall forever be remembered.”

Tashi Namgyal created history while searching for his missing Yaks in May 1999.

He spotted Pakistani soldiers in Pathani attire digging bunkers atop the Batalik mountain range in early May 1999.

Realising the gravity of the situation, he promptly informed the Indian Army, a timely warning that played a pivotal role in shaping India's military response.

His presence of mind, valour and vigilance proved instrumental in India's victory earning him the recognition as the heroic shepherd whose alertness turned the tide of the conflict.

He would always be invited to the Kargil Vijay Diwas after 1999. He had attended the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas earlier this year in Drass, accompanied by his daughter Tsering Dolkar, a teacher.

Namgyal passed away in Garkhon located in the Aryan Valley of Ladakh on Friday.

On his death, "Fire and Fury Corps pays tribute to Mr Tashi Namgyal on his sudden demise. His invaluable contribution to the nation during Op Vijay 1999 shall remain etched in golden letters. We offer deep condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief”, the Army said on his death.

