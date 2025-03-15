Patna: A few days after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police died during a violent clash in Bihar’s Araria district, another police personnel Santosh Kumar Singh, died on Saturday after sustaining grievous injuries during a scuffle with villagers in Munger district late on Friday night.

Syed Imran Masood, the SP of Munger told IANS that the injured ASI succumbed to the head injuries in Patna on Saturday at around 4 am.

The incident occurred at Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station in the district.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Mohania block, Kaimur who was posted at Mufassil police station for one year.

“We had received information about one Ranveer Kumar creating a ruckus in a drunken state in Nandlalpur villager. Accordingly, a DAIL 112 team, led by ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, was sent to control the situation. When he reached there and tried to intervene in the matter, Ranveer and his family members attacked the police team with sharp edge weapons, leaving Santosh with serious skull injuries,” said Abhishek Anand, SDPO of Sadar Range.

Police personnel present at the crime scene rescued ASI Singh and took him to a private hospital. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to Patna for better treatment.

Following the incident, Ranveer Kumar’s family fled from the area. However, the district police has managed to nab five accused so far and police are making efforts to get the remaining accused.

An case of murder has been registered against Ranveer and his family members at Mufassil police station and further investigation is underway.

The law and order situation in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government-ruled Bihar seems to be going for a toss as earlier on March 12, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed during a violent clash in Bihar’s Araria district.

The deceased was identified as Rajiv Ranjan Mall, an ASI posted at Fulkaha police station in Araria. ASI Mal, who had been serving at Fulkaha police station for the last two years, had gone with his team to arrest an accused Anmol Yadav.

The police team faced fierce resistance from villagers, leading to a scuffle. During the clash, ASI Mal fell and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to Araria Sadar Hospital where he succumbed due to his injuries.

The political parties who have been taking on the NDA government for the poor law and order in Bihar are sure to give CM Nitish Kumar a hard time over this latest attack on the police.

(IANS)