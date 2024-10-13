Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Baba Siddique's murder!

Two suspects arrested for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique have claimed ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although this connection has not yet been confirmed by the police
Baba Siddique, a prominent figure from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, was shot dead in Bandra near his son’s office He was a former three-time MLA from Bandra West and had recently joined NCP from Congress.
Siddique was known for his close relationship with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been a target of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang Earlier, shooters linked to Bishnoi fired rounds outside Khan's residence in Bandra.
The shooting involved three men; two have been arrested, while the third suspect remains at large The arrested individuals claimed they had been planning the attack for nearly a month.
The Mumbai Police are investigating the murder from two angles: one involving the Bishnoi gang and another related to a slum rehabilitation case Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Although there have been no prior threats reported by Siddique from the Bishnoi gang, the police are exploring all possible leads
Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in Gujarat, has a history of criminal activities and is linked to several cases
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the murder trial will proceed in a fast-track court, with encounter specialist Daya Nayak leading the investigation
Shinde emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, instructing the Mumbai Police to take strict action against those involved and ensure no revival of gang wars
