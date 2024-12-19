Bhubaneswar: BJP's Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi today sustained injuries on the Parliament premises as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushed another MP onto him.

"I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP, who then fell onto me, causing me to fall as well," said Sarangi.

However, Rahul Gandhi rejected the allegation saying that the BJP MP blocked the Parliament gate and even pushed the Congress leader.

"This is the entrance to Parliament. The BJP MPs were pushing and blocking me," Gandhi said.

Speaking to media personnel outside the House, he clarified, "I was trying to go inside through Parliament entrace, but the BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened."

"Yes, this has happened. However, nothing happens to us by such kind of jostling," he said.

"This is the entrance of the Parliament and we have right to go inside. But, the BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar," he said showing no remorse for the incident.

Worth mentioning, the Parliament premises today saw intense political drama, with the BJP and Congress staging separate protests against each other over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar in the House.

BJP MPs protested, accusing Congress of misleading the public, while Congress demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister.