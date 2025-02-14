Mumbai: JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, on Friday morning formerly announced the launch of JioHotstar, bringing together the streaming platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

The new platform now comprises close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, according to a statement.

“At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalizing content like never before,” Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar said on the launch of JioHotstar.

JioHotstar provides subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149/quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform. Additionally, the platform introduces ‘Sparks’, a flagship initiative spotlighting India’s biggest digital creators through innovative and engaging formats.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience centric.While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love,” added Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, while elaborating on the entertainment offering.

JioHotstar, which premiers tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, will also spotlight grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, it brings global sporting excellence with the Premier League and Wimbledon while powering domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

Emphasizing the platform’s transformative role in sports, Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said, “Sports in India is more than just a game—it’s a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionizing how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, storytelling, and innovation with the fan at the heart of everything.”

“Whether it’s the pride in India Cricket, the electric atmospherics of Premier League, passion for India's indigenous sports or exposure for grassroot-level competitions, we will deliver a range of experiences, catering to both 'lean in' and 'lean back' behaviours across a billion screens. We are now taking this philosophy beyond sports by bringing culture-defining live experiences to our audiences”.

