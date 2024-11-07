New Delhi: The second edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) is all set to begin in the national capital on Friday (November 8), an official said on Thursday.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said that "the two-day festival aims to engage global and Indian think tanks, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profits, academicians, and research scholars focusing on India’s national security, foreign policy, military history and military heritage".

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan will inaugurate the festival this year, along with the three Service Chiefs, the statement mentioned.

"The inauguration of the festival will also witness the launch of Project 'Shaurya Gatha'. The project is an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the USI of India which aims to conserve and promote India's military heritage through education and tourism," the statement read.

During the two-day programme, prominent publications on military topics will be a key highlight, with book releases including: Because of This: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd); Valour and Honour – a joint publication of the Indian Army and USI of India, and Silent Weapons, Deadly Secrets: Unveiling the Bioweapons Arms Race by Dr. Mrinmayee Bhushan, edited by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare (Retd), Principal Advisor MOD, among others, the statement said.

"This year, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will present a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovations in defence research.

"The participation of NCC Cadets and students from schools and colleges across the Delhi NCR area will help inspire the younger generation to consider careers in the armed forces. Informative stalls from the three Services will showcase their roles and the various opportunities available for aspiring youth," the statement read.

It further stated that this year's programme is supported by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Department of Tourism Ladakh, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of Culture, and the British High Commission.

More details can be found on the official website: indianmilitaryheritagefestival.in.

The inaugural IMHF was held on October 21-22, 2023, at the Manekshaw Centre here.

"The programme showcased India’s military culture through performances by military bands from the three Services and various exhibits highlighting the diverse aspects and initiatives of the Indian armed forces," the statement read.

