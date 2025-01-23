Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced on Thursday that the Iron Age in Tamil Nadu began over 5,300 years ago.

In a statement, the Chief Minister, who also serves as the DMK Chief, said: "I am telling the world: The technology of smelting iron was developed in Tamil Nadu over 5,300 years ago. It can be confidently stated that iron was introduced in South India, specifically in Tamil Nadu, around 3345 BCE. Samples collected from Tamil Nadu were sent to the best laboratories in the world, including those in Pune and Florida, for analysis."

CM Stalin revealed that the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department conducted a thorough comparison and review of the results, which supported these claims.

He further announced that these findings have been compiled into a book titled 'The Antiquity of Iron'.

This publication includes opinions from national-level archaeology experts who reviewed the results of the analyses.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ongoing research, stating: "The metallurgical analysis of iron artefacts excavated from various sites, along with future excavations at archaeological sites containing iron ore, will strengthen these discoveries. These efforts will provide more evidence and clarity to support these findings, and we await such strong evidence with confidence."

CM Stalin highlighted the significance of these discoveries, asserting that the technology for extracting iron from ore was first introduced globally in Tamil Nadu.

He added, "We have scientifically established that iron was introduced in the Tamil region over 5,300 years ago."

CM Stalin said: "This is a matter of great pride for Tamil, the Tamil people, Tamil Nadu, and the Tamil land. It is a monumental contribution from Tamil Nadu to the entire human race."

The Chief Minister reiterated his longstanding belief that the history of India must be written from the perspective of Tamil Nadu.

He commended the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department for its ongoing research, which he said continues to create significant turning points in the understanding of history.

