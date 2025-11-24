President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Surya Kant, making him the 53rd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice Bhushan R Gavai. His tenure will last for approximately 14 months.
Justice Surya Kant has a rich legal background, beginning his practice in Hisar in 1984, and later moving to Chandigarh to work with the Punjab and Haryana High Court His career includes serving as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana and as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
As the new CJI, Justice Kant aims to reduce the backlog of cases in the Supreme Court and nationwide He plans to collaborate with High Courts to address systemic issues in district and subordinate courts.
In the coming weeks, Constitution Benches of five, seven, and nine judges will be formed to tackle important pending matters, as part of his efforts to expedite judicial processes
Justice Kant emphasized the importance of strengthening alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation, to alleviate the high volume of cases
He advocates for community mediation to minimize disputes between state governments and the central government, promoting a more cooperative environment
On the use of AI in judicial processes, Justice Kant acknowledged its potential benefits but also recognized existing concerns He noted that while AI could assist in procedural tasks, the human element remains crucial in judicial decisions.
Justice Surya Kant's appointment was officially cleared by the Centre on October 30, with his tenure as CJI set to conclude on February 9, 2027