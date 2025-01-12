New Delhi: Underscoring the role of youth in shaping the nation's future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked them to step out of their comfort zones and embrace risks to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing 3,000 young leaders on the occasion of National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi said while the goal of Viksit Bharat is significant, it is not impossible, dispelling the views of naysayers.

“With the collective efforts of millions of young people driving the wheels of progress, the nation will undoubtedly reach its target,” he said.

PM Modi warned against complacency, urging the youth to step out of their comfort zones.

"We must avoid getting used to our comfort zone. Comfort zones can be dangerous. Progress requires taking risks and pushing boundaries. The youth participating in this dialogue have already demonstrated this by stepping out of their comfort zones to be here. This life mantra will take you to new heights of success," PM Modi said.

"Many of the world's largest companies are being run by Indian youth. The entire world admires the potential of Indian youth. We have a 25-year golden period, an Amrit Kaal, and I am fully confident that India's Yuva Shakti will make India a developed nation," he said.

"Achieving big goals is not solely the responsibility of government machinery but requires the collective effort of every citizen," PM Modi said, highlighting the importance of deliberation, direction, and ownership in achieving national objectives.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue exemplifies this process, led by the youth who participated in quizzes, essay competitions, and presentations.

He commended the youth for their expansive thinking and active participation in discussions with experts, ministers, and policymakers.

The Prime Minister announced that the ideas and suggestions from the Young Leaders Dialogue will now become part of national policies, guiding the country's development.

He congratulated the youth and reiterated his commitment to bringing one lakh new young people into politics, encouraging them to participate actively in implementing their suggestions.

PM Modi praised the achievements of the younger generation over the past decade, stating: "In just 10 years, you have propelled India to become one of the top three startup ecosystems globally, advanced India in the manufacturing sector, popularised the Digital India initiative worldwide, and made significant strides in sports. If India's youth can make the impossible possible, they will undoubtedly make Viksit Bharat a reality."

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering youth, emphasising efforts to expand educational infrastructure.

"Every week, a new university is being established in India. Every day, a new ITI is being set up. Every third day, a new Atal Tinkering Lab is being opened. Additionally, two new colleges are being established daily. Today, there are 23 IITs in the country. In just one decade, the number of IIITs has increased from nine to 25, while the number of IIMs has risen from 13 to 21. The number of AIIMS has tripled, and medical colleges have nearly doubled," he said.

He also pointed to the growing global recognition of India's educational institutions.

Highlighting that India is now nearly a $4 trillion economy, the Prime Minister said that the current infrastructure budget is over Rs 11 lakh crore, nearly six times higher than a decade ago, and more is being spent on railways alone than the entire infrastructure budget of 2014.

He noted that this increased budget is evident in India's changing landscape, with Bharat Mandapam being a beautiful example.

“India is rapidly moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, which will greatly expand development and facilities,” said PM Modi.

Expressing confidence that by the end of the next decade India will surpass the $10 trillion economy mark, PM Modi said that the young generation will not only drive the greatest transformation in the country's history but also be its biggest beneficiary.

