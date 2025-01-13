New Delhi: Devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam -- a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday morning as this day -- Paush Purnima in the Hindu calendar -- marks the beginning of the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival. A huge crowd of devotees, many of who have travelled from across India and the world, performed the sacred ritual 'Shahi Snan'.

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26, will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government in and around the city to ensure people's safety during Maha Kumbh. In a first, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed across the city to provide round-the-clock surveillance in the Sangam area. Tethered drones, capable of reaching heights up to 120 meters, have been deployed providing aerial view to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention.

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points. Apart from this, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

Authorities have set up 1,50,000 tents to accommodate the pilgrims along with additional toilets and sanitation facilities. At least 4,50,000 new electricity connections have been installed. Several electric buses are being run for devotees. The Indian Railways has introduced 98 special trains to make 3,300 trips during the festival. Special care has been taken to provide health and emergency facilities to the pilgrims visiting the Kumbh area. Temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities have been set up. Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot is a cutting-edge AI tool, designed to provide real-time guidance and updates to devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. It will act as a digital companion for the millions of devotees. Some of its key features include multilingual support, interactive engagement, personal navigation, and cultural insights. It can be accessed through the official Maha Kumbh 2025 mobile app or via WhatsApp.

On Sunday, before the first bathing festival of Paush Purnima, about 50 lakh devotees took a holy dip in Sangam Triveni. Numerous saints, sages, men, women, elderly and children took a dip in Sangam. On Saturday also, at least 33 lakh devotees took a dip in Sangam. On the first 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti on January 14, all the Akharas will take a bath according to their order. Once characterised by narrow and worn-out roads, Prayagraj has undergone a remarkable transformation under CM Yogi Adityanath-led government. Ever since the groundwork was laid for Kumbh, the city has seen unprecedented development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. The city has undergone a world-class makeover ahead of the biggest congregation of the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

More than 200 roads have been constructed and upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of devotees likely to attend the grand spiritual gathering. Adding to the transformation, these roads have been beautified by placing over three lakh plants and one lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal. As devotees flock to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh, they will not only experience seamless travel but also take home the lasting memories of the city's beautified and welcoming atmosphere. Apart from the construction of new roads, many others have been widened and broadened for smooth traffic flow.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has led this effort, successfully reconstructing, widening, and strengthening 78 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has developed 74 roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has worked on 48 roads. A total of 4,893 electric poles were successfully relocated to accommodate the roadwork. As part of the development efforts, 170 km of underground cabling was also laid alongside the construction of roads, further modernising the city's infrastructure and enhancing its capacity to host the grand Mahakumbh.

(IANS)