Mahakumbh Nagar: The grand and divine Mahakumbh organised by the Yogi Adityanath government is now capturing global attention. In a significant move that will capture the attention of all, a 21-member foreign delegation from 10 countries will take holy dip at the Sangam on Thursday.

The delegation arrived in the holy city on Wednesday. Arrangements for their stay and sacred dip have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

The delegation will tour the Mahakumbh Mela area. A heritage walk will allow members to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. They will be provided with dinner and other ‘unwinding’ arrangements at the Tent City on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, January 16, the international delegation will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at 8:00 a.m. After breakfast, at 9:30 a.m., they will enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area via helicopter. The tour will end at 1:30 p.m., after which the delegation will head to the airport.

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela is also gearing up for a grand cultural extravaganza from January 16 to February 24. The event, titled ‘Sanskriti ka Mahakumbh’ (Cultural Mahakumbh), will showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture through a series of captivating performances by renowned artists.

The main stage, Ganga Pandal, will host performances by renowned artists from across the country, including a special presentation by Shankar Mahadevan on the opening day.

Cultural programmes will also begin at the Yamuna and Saraswati Pandals on January 16, while the Triveni Pandal will host a blend of cultural melodies starting January 21.

On January 16, Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan will entertain the audience at the Ganga Pandal, while students from Kashi’s Sanskrit schools will offer their devotion through Mangalacharan at the Yamuna Pandal.

The Saraswati Pandal will showcase the traditional art of Nautanki, with Padma Shri Ramdayal Sharma and his 30-member team presenting the story of Lord Krishna’s friendship with Sudama.

