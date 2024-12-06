Prayagraj: Ahead of the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025, preparations are in full swing for providing adequate diagnostic and health facilities to the pilgrims.

A large number of specialist doctors are being deployed to provide hands-on and quick treatment to pilgrims, in case of any eventuality.

As part of these efforts, a 100-bed hospital has been nearly completed at the Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar.

A 10-bed ICU has also been made operational. These health facilities are part of the state government's commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all those attending the Mahakumbh.

Senior Medical Officer Dr. Gaurav Dubey, who is in charge of the Central Hospital, says that preparations are in full swing to ensure 24x7 medical assistance for the pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh.

"A 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground is nearly ready. By Friday evening, before CM Yogi Adityanath's arrival, a 10-bed ICU will also be fully prepared at the Central Hospital. The Army and Medanta Hospital have collaborated to set up this facility, who will cater to the needs of the pilgrims. It will provide essential medical care in emergencies, with all necessary equipment already installed."

Dr. Dubey also mentioned that the 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground will be staffed by doctors around the clock, offering unlimited OPD capacity.

Separate wards for males, females, and children are being set up, along with delivery rooms, an emergency ward, and doctor's rooms. Special arrangements for tests, including OPD, X-ray, ultrasound, and ECG rooms, are also in place.

In addition to the Central Hospital, two 25-bed hospitals at Aral and Jhunsi, as well as eight smaller 20-bed hospitals with special facilities, are being built. Two makeshift hospitals are also coming up to deal with infectious diseases, with the availability of specialist doctors on short notice.

