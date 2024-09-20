Long queue to buy Apple iPhone 16 series

Thousands of enthusiastic Apple fans in India queued up at Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi to receive their 'Make in India' iPhone 16 devices
Hundreds of customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, lined up early at Apple stores and authorized resellers
People traveled from various cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Indore, Bengaluru, Goa, Nashik, and Nanded to purchase their new iPhones
The 'Desert Titanium' color option was particularly popular among buyers, with many opting for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models
The premiumization trend in India is evident as many buyers were seen purchasing the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max
Retail staff at Apple Saket cheered for the early buyers, who arrived as early as 4 am to get their hands on the new devices
Customers expressed excitement about the new features of the iPhone 16, including improved zoom and camera capabilities
The 'Make in India' initiative has led to a surge in pre-orders and is expected to break previous export records, with significant traction for the iPhone 16 Pro models due to strategic pricing
Analysts predict a healthy mix of upgrades for Apple in India, driven by the government’s push for local manufacturing
Apple's latest iPhone 16 models are being produced in India and launched globally, contributing to around $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in the first five months of FY25, marking a 50% growth from the same period in FY24
{{ primary_category.name }}