New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Mission Mausam’ on the occasion of India Meteorological Department 150th Foundation Day tomorrow, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. Mission Mausam aims to make India a ‘weather-ready and climate-smart’ nation by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems.

“The PM Narendra Modi will participate in celebrations of 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department on January 14th, at around 10:30 AM, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion,” the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. Mission Mausam will implement high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers. It will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, and provide air quality data that will help strategise weather management and intervention in the long run.

The mission was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2024. It aimed to boost India's weather and climate-related science, research, and services and better equip stakeholders, including citizens and last-mile users, in tackling extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change. The ambitious programme, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over two years, will chiefly be implemented by the India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting.

Mission Mausam will directly benefit numerous sectors, such as agriculture, disaster management, defence, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health, the communique said, adding that it would also enhance data-driven decision-making in areas such as urban planning, road and rail transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister is also expected to release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management, and climate change mitigation. To celebrate the 150th Foundation Day of IMD, a series of events, activities, and workshops have been organised to showcase IMD's achievements during the past 150 years, its role in making India climate-resilient, and demonstrate the role played by government institutions in providing various weather and climate services.

(IANS)