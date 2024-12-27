New Delhi: Top political leaders and business tycoons on Thursday mourned the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying that his leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the former PM, who passed away here in the AIIMS at the age of 92.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Stressing that he was a visionary leader, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Dr Singh served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India.

“Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family and friends,” FM Sitharaman posted on X social media platform.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi too expressed grief over the demise of Singh. “Former PM Manmohan Singh was a great son of India. As an economist, Singh was well-known across the Globe. He had given a new direction to the Indian economy. Singh had contributed a lot for the development of our country,” said Majhi in a statement.

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the former Prime Minister and distinguished economist.

“His contributions to India's economic reforms charted a new path of development for the nation. A political stalwart, his wisdom, humility, and dedication to public service earned him respect and admiration across the political spectrum,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, posted: “Saddened by the loss of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered.”.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did".

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote: "His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics."

Meanwhile, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said Dr Singh was a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact.

“An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words. RIP,” Goenka posted on X social media platform.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra wrote: “Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti”.

A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country’s position on the world stage.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters.

(With inputs from IANS)