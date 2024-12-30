New Delhi: A record 917 female cadets are participating in this year’s NCC Republic Day Camp-2025 which commenced at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, with Sarva Dharm Pooja on Monday.

A total of 2,361 cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories are taking part in a month-long camp, said Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DG NCC.

The participants includes 114 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 178 cadets from North East Region (NER) presenting a microcosm of “Mini India”, said a statement.

In addition, Cadets and Officers from 14 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will be also participating in the camp as a part of Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh welcomed the cadets by congratulating them on being selected for the most prestigious camp of the NCC.

He advised the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork cutting across the barriers of religion, language, caste in spirit of Nation First.

The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the participating cadets. This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride.

On November 24, the NCC, the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world raised in 1948, celebrated its 76th Raising Day.

On that solemn occasion, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Secretary said that NCC has made commendable efforts in increasing the strength of cadets by 3 lakh and will be touching the strength of 20 lakh in coming years.

He emphasised the role of NCC in the Viksit Bharat Campaign, a pivotal initiative by the Government of India. He said, “NCC continues its relentless efforts, towards moulding the present day youth into responsible citizens of tomorrow in order to achieve the objective of ‘Yuva Shakti – Viksit Bharat’.”

(IANS)