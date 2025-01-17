Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan left everyone worried after he suffered some serious injuries during an attempted robbery inside his Bandra house. Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, Doctor Nitin Dange shared a statement saying that the actor had a close call as he was saved by just 2 mm.

Elaborating on the same, the doctor said, "The object that was near his spinal cord was very close. If it had been deeper even 2 mm, he could have been paralysed."

When asked about his body language when he came to the hospital, Dr Nitin Dange revealed, "Obviously, he was a little scared, but he is recovering quickly."

Talking about Saif Ali Khan's situation when he arrived at the hospital, the doctor was quoted saying, "Saif Ali Khan came to Lilavati Hospital between 2.30 and 3 pm and we were told that he had come by auto with his child. When we saw him, he was in the room and not the ICU. There were wounds on the hand and neck, however the biggest wound was on the spinal cord. There was a knife stuck on his back, and when we did a CT scan, we learned that the knife was towards the spinal cord. We immediately started the operation which went around six hours. During the operation, we also removed that knife from his spinal cord."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police recently recovered an old sword from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house. However, it is unclear whether it is a part of the actor’s ancestral property as the star owns many such antique possessions, including the Pataudi Palace.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a 2.5-inch knife by an assailant after he entered his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. He was stabbed multiple times during his attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours on 16th January 2025.

The actor is now said to be stable and under recovery.

