New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed shock when it was told that the bail application of a murder accused has been pending before the Allahabad High Court for the past four years.

A bench of Justices of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan asked the apex court registry to forward its order to the Chief Justice of Allahabad HC for his consideration.

The Justice Pardiwala-led Bench said: "We are shocked to learn from the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner that the bail application filed by the petitioner in the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad bearing Criminal Miscellaneous Bail Application No. 40542 of 2020 is still pending as on date."

It took note of the submission that the Allahabad HC is yet to take an appropriate decision on the bail application of the petitioner.

"Since the trial is on the verge of completion, we are not willing to call for any report from the (Allahabad) High Court as to why this bail application is pending past 4 years. However, the (Supreme Court) Registry shall forward this order to the High Court with a request to place this order before Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court of Allahabad for his kind consideration," the bench ordered.

In its order, the top court noted that the trial is in progress and the prosecution has closed its evidence. "Perhaps, what is now left could be the recording of the further statement of the petitioner-accused under Section 313 of the Cr.P.C. and the final arguments. However, the fact remains that the bail application is pending past 4 years," it said. (IANS)