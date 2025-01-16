New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Thursday detained three people working in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's house following an attack on him at his residence. The three were taken to the police station where they were being interrogated. Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed by an intruder, who barged in his Mumbai house. The incident took place around 4.00 a.m. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Police have started the investigation and an FIR against an intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station. An intruder sneaked into Saif Ali Khan's house while he was sleeping with his family, according to police. A scuffle broke out between the actor and the intruder after he attempted to barge in, police confirmed. Later, the intruder allegedly attacked Saif Ali Khan six times and fled the crime scene. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and his sons celebrated the New Year in Switzerland. The actor and his family returned to Mumbai last week.

Khan’s team issued an official statement, saying that he’s currently in hospital undergoing surgery, and also confirmed that there was an attempted burglary. “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter,” read the official statement issued by the actor’s team. A source claimed that Saif fought with the thief without a weapon to protect his family. This happened in the middle of the night. He fought tough and saved his from family being harmed and he got injured in the process. While the guy had a weapon... Saif had nothing."

The police have started an investigation, and CCTV footage from the area around the house is being reviewed. According to reports, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh are safe. The DCP Bandra division confirmed that the actor was injured. He said, "An unidentified person intruded into the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on.” As per the initial investigation, it was one person who attempted robbery at Saif's residence, said police. Saif is the son of Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The actor made his acting debut in Parampara in 1993. He was seen in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kachche Dhaage, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, “Love Aaj Kal”, Race, “Cocktail”, “Tanhaji”. He was last seen on screen in “Devara: Part 1” starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and NTR Jr.

(IANS)