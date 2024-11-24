Sambhal (UP): Three persons were killed in firing as violence erupted during the court-ordered survey of a mosque in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

“Three persons namely Naeem, Bilal, and Noman died during the clash. Around 20 to 22 cops including officials (CO Sambhal, PRO to SP Sambhal, one SDM) sustained injuries while others received splinter injuries). Moreover, 15 persons have been detained,” Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said.

Tension mounted in Sambhal during the second survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid after locals pelted stones at the police team.

A second survey by an Advocate Commissioner, as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site, began around 7 a.m. and a crowd began gathering at the spot, as per the local administration.

At first, the crowd just shouted slogans, and then, some people from them came out and started pelting stones at the police, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

"Police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control," he said, adding that those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action will be taken against them.

According to police, there were three groups of stone pelters, operating from three directions, and began the pelting as the survey team was coming out. The team was safely escorted out of the area.

Meanwhile, some of the attackers tried to vandalise and set afire vehicles, and firing broke out in which the three youths were killed and several policemen and officials injured,

Earlier in the day, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Painsia said: "The survey was being conducted according to court orders. Last time, the survey could not be completed, and a slot of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. was chosen today as no namaz is offered during this time and the process can be completed peacefully. The survey was on peacefully, there was no disruption. Jamia Committee was cooperating in the process," he said.

However, some miscreants outside pelted stones at the police, he said.

The SP said: "The survey was on peacefully. But protesters gathered and pelted stones at police for 10 to 15 seconds. Police carried out a baton charge and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob. Strict action will be taken against people who take the law into their own hands. Section 163 earlier known as Section 144 has been imposed."

He also said that strict action would be taken against those arrested.

People who provoked the protesters will be also taken to task, the SP said.

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Shahbuddin Razvi Barelvi appealed to the minority community in Sambhal to maintain peace and tranquillity, and not to indulge in vandalism and stop stone pelting.

"Islam has given the message of peace, follow it. Jama Masjid is a historical mosque. The legal battle will be fought and we will win," he told the people of his community.

The Supreme Court had ordered a survey after a petition was filed stating that the mosque was originally the Harihar temple.

Petitioner Vishnu Shankar Jain contended that Mughal Emperor Babar razed the Harihar temple to build the mosque.

(IANS)