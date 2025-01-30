Panna: At least two workers were killed and several injured after a scaffolding at the JK cement factory collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Thursday.

According to information, the tragic incident occurred when labourers were building a ceiling slab of the under-construction building.

While the concrete work of the slab was going on, the scaffolding, on which the labourers were standing, collapsed.

According to information, more than 100 labourers, some of them on top of the under-construction building, while many on the ground were working when the incident occurred.

The officials of the JK cement factory rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of labourers. Meanwhile, the local area police were also informed about the incident.

Sandeep Trivedi, a senior employee of JK Cement in Panna, told media that the incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. To avoid further incidents, entry at the factory site has been banned.

"The police team has reached the spot and a rescue operation is being carried out. Injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Several workers are injured, however, the exact number will be known later," Trivedi added.

When asked about the deaths in the incident, Trivedi said, "The casualties have occurred, but the exact number is yet to be ascertained. The construction work has been stopped immediately after the incident."

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma, MP from Khajuraho, said he has spoken to the officials in the Panna district.

"I have instructed Panna district administration to provide all possible help to the workers injured at JK cement factory. Officials have been asked to initiate an inquiry and take action against those guilty. (IANS)