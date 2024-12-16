The world of music mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a legendary tabla player, who passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of the famous tabla player Alla Rakha and is celebrated as one of the greatest tabla players of all time
Known not only for his exceptional musical talent, Zakir was admired for his respectful demeanor and his ability to connect with audiences across generations
A memorable figure in Indian pop culture, his iconic appearances in commercials, especially promoting a tea brand with the phrase “Waah Taj,” left a lasting impression on the 1990s generation
Zakir Hussain's influence was global; he collaborated with international artists like George Harrison of The Beatles and performed on several acclaimed albums such as 'Living in the Material World' and 'Into the Music'
His contributions to music were recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including four Grammy Awards, and Indian honors like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan
Zakir's dedication to music earned him the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Fellowship, and the United States National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship
His legacy continues to inspire and shape India's music and cultural heritage, leaving a profound impact on the world stage
{{ primary_category.name }}