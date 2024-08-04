Bhopal: At least nine children were killed and several others feared trapped after a wall of a house near a temple collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district due to heavy rain.

The incident occurred on Sunday near the Hardayal temple located in Shahpur village where more than 100 people were gathered for a religious programme, Sagar District Collector (DC) Deepak Arya said.

As a religious ceremony was going on, the wall of a house next to the temple collapsed, burying the people. The area has been receiving rain for the past three days.

The DC further informed that the children were buried under the debris of the collapsed wall. “Some children are injured and have been admitted to a hospital,” Arya said.

Official sources told IANS that ‘Bhagwat Katha’ was organised at the temple and children along with their parents were busy making ‘Shiva Lingas’. Several children had reached the temple with their parents due to Sunday.

The officer also informed that the district administration along with local police rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The children who died were aged between 10 to 15 years.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the deaths and said, "...Saddened by the news of the death of many innocent children in a heart-wrenching accident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. I pray that God gives strength to the bereaved parents and family members to bear this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the tragic incident and instructed the district administration to provide proper medical facilities for those who were injured. He has also announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh to the families of those who died in the incident.

“I pray to God to grant peace to the soul of the deceased children. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their innocent children. I have also directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured children,” the CM said in an official statement.

It was the second such incident that occurred in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, four schoolchildren were killed after a wall of an abandoned and dilapidated house collapsed in Rewa district. The children, in the 5-7 years age group, were returning from school when the wall collapsed. The house owners have been arrested, said officials.

(IANS)