Jaleswar: A 'drunk' man allegedly killed his wife with a bucket following a verbal altercation here in Odisha's Balasore district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kalpana, wife of Bidyadhar Maiti of Banida village under Jaleswar police limits.

According to reports, the couple used to get indulged in squabble with each other every day after Bidyadhar returned home consuming liquor. Last night, an altercation took place between the couple after the man came home in an inebriated state.

Today morning, Bidyadhar beat his wife to death with a bucket, alleged the deceased woman's family at the Jaleswar Police Station.

Reports said that the couple was blessed with a daughter and son. However, the couple had no relationship in past four years.

Based on the complaint, the police sent the body for a post-mortem.