Pisces: Smile! it’s the best remedy for all your problems. A friend might ask to borrow a significant sum of money today, but be careful, as helping out could strain your own finances. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your entire family. Love is in the air for you, and everything around you seems rosy. Given your personality, you often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave some alone time amid the chaos. Fortunately, today will be perfect for that, as you’ll have plenty of time for yourself. You and your spouse will share a deeply emotional moment, communicating through your eyes. The bright morning sunlight will refresh and energize you today.

Lucky Colour: Aqua

Aqua Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Remedy: Place a conch shell in your pooja room or altar and worship it daily for a prosperous financial life.