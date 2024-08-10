Pisces: Health issues might cause some discomfort today. Investing in antiques and jewelry could bring you gains and prosperity. It’s important to manage your temper to avoid upsetting your family members. Don’t question the loyalty of your partner. In your spare time, you may tackle tasks you’ve long planned but never had the chance to execute. Today will bring something unique to your usual married life. Be prepared for a family member to speak against you, which might deeply hurt your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in the pooja room or family altar and worship it daily to promote good health.