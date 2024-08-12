Pisces: Neglecting your parents could severely impact your future prospects. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—much like sound waves—echo back to us, creating harmony or discord. What we sow today, we shall inevitably reap tomorrow. Be cautious, as a friend may approach you for a significant loan, and while helping them might seem noble, it could jeopardize your financial stability. Dedicate yourself to the well-being of your family, ensuring that love and a clear vision, rather than greed, guide your decisions. You may receive a compliment that highlights your professional expertise. However, be prepared—your skills will be put to the test, and focused effort will be crucial to achieving the results you desire. Traveling will expand your horizons, introducing you to new places and influential people. Today, your spouse is in an exceptionally good mood, and a pleasant surprise may be in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savories made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need to enhance your health and well-being.