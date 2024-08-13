Pisces: Avoid forcing others to do things for you; instead, consider their desires and interests, which will bring you immense happiness. Your efforts will be rewarded as blessings and good fortune come your way, and the hard work you’ve put in will finally pay off. Spend your free time enhancing the beauty of your home—your family will truly appreciate it. Love and romance will keep your spirits high. The workday will go smoothly, and it’s a great time to network with influential people. Today, you'll truly appreciate the joy of having a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain significant health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.