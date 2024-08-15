Pisces: You’re likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others today by offering genuine praise. If you invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you're likely to see positive returns. Dedicate quality time to your family and show them that you truly care; don’t give them any reason to feel neglected. Be patient and understanding with your partner to avoid any potential conflicts. Focus on your own tasks and don’t rely on others to step in and help. Today, you'll receive compliments you've longed to hear. This could be the best day of your married life, filled with the true bliss of love.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To achieve success in your business or work life, avoid using tobacco and consuming eggs, meat, fish, or other tamasic foods.