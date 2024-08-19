Pisces: Cultivate inner peace to conquer negativity, as hatred can be destructive. Remember, patience is key. Financial prospects improve later today. Favorable conditions for starting a family business. Collaborate with others for success. Gifts might not be appreciated as expected. Some may explore part-time work. Seek solitude outdoors during the night. Your partner's health may decline slightly.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM. Remedy: Assist the underprivileged to enhance your love life.