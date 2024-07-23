Pisces: Quit coffee, especially if you have heart issues. If you have invested in land overseas, you might sell it today at a good price, earning a profit. Use your spare time to beautify your house, as your family will greatly appreciate it. There's a strong chance of forming a new romantic connection, but be cautious and avoid sharing personal and confidential information. Exercise good judgment before committing to any costly venture. You may want to spend time with your family in the evening, but a potential argument with someone close could spoil your mood. An old friend might visit and bring back beautiful memories with your life partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

Remedy: Include more green grams in your diet for enhanced health benefits.