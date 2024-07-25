Pisces: Religious feelings will arise, prompting you to visit a holy place to seek divine knowledge. An unexpected rise in expenses might disturb your peace of mind. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them that you care, giving them no reason to complain. Be on your best behavior, as your lover may be in a highly unpredictable mood. Today, you will have the energy and knowledge to increase your earning potential. You might spend time with a friend, but avoid consuming alcohol as it would be unproductive. Your spouse might be too busy with their friends today, which could upset you.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

Remedy: Apply white sandalwood on your forehead to thrive financially.