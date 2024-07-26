Pisces: Children will brighten your evening, so plan a nice dinner to end a dull and hectic day. Their company will rejuvenate you. If you’ve invested in overseas land, you may be able to sell it today at a good price and earn a profit. A family function could introduce you to new friends, but choose wisely as good friends are valuable treasures. You may feel a lack of love today, and watching a movie in your spare time might not be satisfying. Your spouse may be too busy for you today, but cooking something special together could spice up your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

Remedy: Gift items made of shells, pearls, or conch to your partner for a fulfilling love life.