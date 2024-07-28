Pisces: Shake off the gloom that is holding you back and disrupting your progress. Be cautious with your finances today, as losses seem likely if you invest based on others' advice. Enjoy joyful times with family and friends. You might encounter instant romance if you go out with friends in the evening. Today will be very active and social for you, with people looking up to you for advice and agreeing with whatever you say. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will capture hearts. Your spouse will remind you of your teenage years with some mischievous stories.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Magenta. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM. Remedy: For continued financial growth, never ill-treat or show disrespect to eunuchs, as they are ruled by Mercury.