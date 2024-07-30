Pisces: Your kind nature will bring many joyful moments today. Explore new investment opportunities that come your way, but only commit after thoroughly assessing their viability. It's time to address some cleaning around your house. You might find yourself struck by Cupid's arrow with little chance of escape. Attending trade shows and seminars will help enhance your business contacts. Be cautious not to engage in pointless arguments today, as they will spoil your mood and waste your precious time. Your spouse seems to feel particularly fortunate to have you, so make the most of this positive moment.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

Remedy: To boost your economic growth, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.