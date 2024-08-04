Pisces: Excessive worry and stress could harm your health, so it's important to avoid confusion and frustration to maintain mental clarity. While people usually hesitate to lend money, you'll feel relieved by helping someone in need. A letter arriving by post will bring happy news to your entire family. Let go of worries and enjoy the company of your romantic partner. Focus on your work and avoid emotional confrontations. You might find a reliable solution to a problem during your free time today. This could be the best day of your married life, allowing you to experience true ecstasy of love.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.