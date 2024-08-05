Pisces: Realize that self-trust is the essence of heroism as you battle your prolonged illness. Pending issues might become more complicated, and expenses could weigh on your mind. Avoid controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Today, you may find it difficult to express your feelings to your beloved. However, you might see progress in your work. The day may start off tiring, but as it goes on, you'll start seeing positive results. By the end of the day, you'll find time for yourself and might spend it with someone close. Be careful not to misunderstand your spouse, as it could keep you upset all day. To improve your health, consider donating a flag or banner to a religious place.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.