Pisces: Try to leave the office early today for some relaxation. Businesspeople might face losses in their trade and may need to invest money to improve their business. Children may bring exciting news. If you are separated from your partner, you might miss them deeply, leading to long phone conversations at night. It's a good day to start a new venture in partnership, as everyone involved is likely to benefit. However, consider carefully before joining forces with partners. Those of this zodiac sign can enjoy watching a movie or match at home with their siblings today, which will strengthen your bond. Today, you will set aside any past sadness about your marriage and appreciate the wonderful present. Remedy: To increase your income, establish a Chandra Yantra at your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM