New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of crops at the India Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital. The 109 varieties of 61 crops included 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.

On the occasion, PM Modi also interacted with the farming community and shared tips on enhancing their agricultural output. PM Modi also discussed with them the need and significance of value addition in existing agricultural practices.

Many farmers, who interacted with the Prime Minister, shared their joy and excitement over the introduction of high-yielding and climate resilient varieties.

A woman farmer told IANS: "Previously, farmers used to grow coarse grains, but they had stopped doing so for sometime. Now, new varieties have been launched. These coarse grains will be beneficial for us as they promise good returns and also require less intensive irrigation."

She further said that many women farmers apprised the Prime Minister about their situation and also shared their dreams for future.

Another woman farmer shared happiness over getting a chance to interact with the Prime Minister and also spoke on how the new varieties with a 70-day cycle make their lives easier and simpler.

"For the first time, we are seeing a Prime Minister who engages directly with the common people and listens personally to their concerns," she said.

She further said: "Today, Prime Minister informed us about 109 varieties of crops. Coarse grains like bajra, jowar have a growth cycle of about 70 days. This will be helpful for us and also create fodder for our cattle."

Another farmer said that Prime Minister is keen on bringing new technology to the farmers and for enabling this, a target of 200-300 meetings with the farming class in every village will be required.

Besides the launch of new climate resilient varieties, the farming community looked elated and ecstatic over meeting the Prime Minister in person.

And, this enthusiasm reflected in their words. One said: "If farmers prosper, the country will also prosper." Another woman farmer said: "We are pleased to share our thoughts with PM Modi."

The crop varieties developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), spanned 61 crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.

Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops were released.

Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal crops were released.

