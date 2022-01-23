Red wine could help stave off Covid: Study

HEALTH & WELLNESSMISCELLANY
Sambad English Bureau

New Delhi:  Red wine could help stave off Covid-19, according to new research.

People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk of catching the virus, the Daily Mail reported citing the study as saying.

RELATED

India’s independence is result of movement by Azad Hind Fauj, claims Netaji’s nephew

Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp status, Greetings

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and respiratory tract-related infections.

White wine drinkers who consume between one to four glasses a week had an eight per cent lower risk of catching the virus compared with non-drinkers.

Beer and cider drinkers had a nearly 28 per cent higher chance of getting Covid, regardless of how much they consumed.

Figures from British database UK Biobank were analysed at China’s Shenzhen Kangning Hospital, the report said.

(IANS)

Also Read

In just a year, British officials killed 1579 tigers in India, claims IFS officer

Happy National Girl Child Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp status, Greetings

National Girl Child Day 2022 Date, Objectives, History and All You Need To Know

Odisha weather alert: Thunderstorm warning issued for 9 districts today

Omicron in community transmission stage in India: INSACOG

Explained: Why antibodies become ineffective against Omicron

Comments are closed.

You Might Also Like

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his undying love for Odisha

Odisha adds 8520 new COVID cases; TPR 11.7%