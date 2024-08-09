Sagittarius: Self-medicating could lead to drug dependency, so it's essential to consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Be cautious with your movable property today, as there's a chance it could be stolen. Ensure you have everyone's approval before making any changes to your home environment. You may find yourself captivated by some natural beauty today. However, be mindful, as you might get into an unnecessary argument that could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. On a positive note, you’ll share a wonderful time with your spouse. Although you have many plans, you might find yourself procrastinating on important tasks today. Try to take action before the day ends, or you might regret wasting it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM.

8:30 AM - 10:00 AM. Remedy: For better health and fitness, consider using silver plates and spoons.