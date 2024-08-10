Sagittarius: Take time today to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. While you might spend a lot on a party with friends, your financial situation will remain stable. Be cautious not to let others take advantage of your generosity. Personal matters will be well under control. Unexpected travel might prove hectic and stressful for some. You and your partner will share a heartfelt conversation, deepening your connection. Your admirable qualities will earn you appreciation from those around you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Remedy: To experience bliss and peace within your family, show respect and love towards your mother.