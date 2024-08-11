Sagittarius: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid high-calorie foods. If you're traveling, be especially mindful of your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Your sharp wit will uplift the atmosphere around you. An exciting day awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Today, you'll finally understand why your boss is often so harsh with you, which will bring you some relief. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be valuable. Your spouse will be exceptionally wonderful today, and you might receive a delightful surprise from your partner.

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Remedy: Regularly worship the silver idol of your presiding deity at home to strengthen your financial situation.