Sagittarius: You’ll feel very active and energetic today, with your health fully supporting you. Someone with ambitious plans and ideas might grab your attention, but make sure to verify their credibility before investing. Criticism may come your way if you focus too much on finding faults in others, especially from relatives. It’s important to realize that this habit is a waste of time and doesn't benefit you—it's better to work on changing it. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be completely honest with you. A journey taken for better career opportunities could prove successful, but make sure to seek your parents' permission first to avoid any objections later. Despite having plenty of free time today, you might struggle to find activities that truly satisfy you. Your health could be affected by the stress caused by your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by helping and serving saintly people, monks, nuns, and others belonging to religious orders.

Black. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.