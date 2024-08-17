Sagittarius: You are naturally gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of these qualities today. You'll be able to earn money on your own, without needing any help. A younger brother or sister may come to you for advice. Take the time to be with your partner and deepen your understanding of each other. You'll have extra time today to socialize and pursue activities you enjoy most. Your spouse will reveal their angelic side, making your day even more special. What could be better than enjoying a great movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday?

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your health by flowing raw coal in water in the evening.