Sagittarius: Take complete rest to recharge your body; otherwise, fatigue may lead to pessimism. Today, you can easily raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Be cautious not to let friends take advantage of your generosity. For those immersed in love, the music of love will resonate deeply today, making you forget all other songs. You will have the stamina and expertise to increase your earning power. Spending time with a friend is fine, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. You will feel like royalty with the warmth of your fabulous spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Regular intake of triphala (a combination of three herbs in powdered form) will bring great health benefits.