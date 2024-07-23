Sagittarius: Your generous attitude will be a blessing in disguise, helping you liberate yourself from vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Invest your extra money in a secure place that promises returns in the future. Today is perfect for renewing bonds and ties with your family. The thought of meeting an old friend might make your heart race with excitement. If you are considering a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the necessary information before committing. Focus on important issues today. Your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

Remedy: Keep a piece of lead in your pocket or wallet to enhance success in your business or career.