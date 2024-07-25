Sagittarius: Take time to relax between work tasks and avoid staying up late. You will encounter many new financial schemes today, so carefully weigh the pros and cons before committing. Don’t neglect family obligations. Behave properly when out with your partner. Today, a hidden adversary may try to prove you wrong. Students of this zodiac sign might waste a lot of time on TV or mobile phones, leading to unproductive hours. Although you might face some challenges with family members, your spouse will comfort you by the end of the day.

Lucky Colour: Mint Green.

Mint Green. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To attain family happiness, plant and take care of red roses.